Dogs are so loyal and take care of us even when things get scary.

When it comes to intruders (or even people generally near the house), they're the first ones to bark and let us know what's happening. Around Halloween, this can get tricky as everything is not always as it appears.

One owner decided to dress up in a wolf costume and go into the back yard. His Golden Retriever was not thrilled about it.

Hudson barks and backs away nervously at first, but wait until the big reveal!

All's well that ends well! Have you ever pulled a prank on your dog? Let us know in the comments!