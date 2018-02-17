Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Seemingly Ordinary Security Footage Shows A Woman Doing Something Heartbreaking

FEBRUARY 17, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Last month, security at the Tucson International Airport in Arizona received a 9-1-1 call from someone who'd found a newborn baby alone at a changing table near baggage claim.

"Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home," read a handwritten note found with the infant. "I just want what is best for him and it's not me."

Security footage released by the Tucson Airport Authority last week shows a young woman walking through the airport that day, carrying something wrapped in a blanket.

Security footage released by the Tucson Airport Authority last week shows a young woman walking through the airport that day, carrying something wrapped in a blanket.

YouTube / News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV

Authorities believe she could be the mother and that she may have given birth in an airport bathroom before leaving the child on a changing table.

Authorities believe she could be the mother and that she may have given birth in an airport bathroom before leaving the child on a changing table.

YouTube / News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV

The Washington Post reports that a custodian found bloody clothes concealed in an airport bathroom trash can. Watch the security footage below.

video-player-present

(via Swifty and ABC News)

The baby was found with a torn umbilical cord but was otherwise healthy and transported to a nearby hospital. He's now in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Trending Now

Husky Barely Tolerates Doting Baby's Endless Affections

Trending Now

We See Bears Scaring Humans All The Time, But Watching The Alternative Is Hilarious

Load another article