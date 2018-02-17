This Seemingly Ordinary Security Footage Shows A Woman Doing Something Heartbreaking

Last month, security at the Tucson International Airport in Arizona received a 9-1-1 call from someone who'd found a newborn baby alone at a changing table near baggage claim.
"Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home," read a handwritten note found with the infant. "I just want what is best for him and it's not me."
Security footage released by the Tucson Airport Authority last week shows a young woman walking through the airport that day, carrying something wrapped in a blanket.