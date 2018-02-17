This Seemingly Ordinary Security Footage Shows A Woman Doing Something Heartbreaking

Last month, security at the Tucson International Airport in Arizona received a 9-1-1 call from someone who'd found a newborn baby alone at a changing table near baggage claim.

"Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home," read a handwritten note found with the infant. "I just want what is best for him and it's not me."

Security footage released by the Tucson Airport Authority last week shows a young woman walking through the airport that day, carrying something wrapped in a blanket.







Authorities believe she could be the mother and that she may have given birth in an airport bathroom before leaving the child on a changing table.







The Washington Post reports that a custodian found bloody clothes concealed in an airport bathroom trash can. Watch the security footage below.

The baby was found with a torn umbilical cord but was otherwise healthy and transported to a nearby hospital. He's now in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.