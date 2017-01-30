Police Found Him Waiting With His Young Son And What They Saw Left Them Speechless

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Every day, we hear about shocking cases of intimate partner violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 19 percent of domestic abuse cases involve a weapon. Once weapons are involved, the likelihood of homicide increases significantly. What police found when they encountered this home was unlike anything they had ever seen before.

John Ziegler III called 911 to report his wife Diana's death after killing her. He waited there with their two-year-old son for police to arrive.

Diana was found on the back porch of the home beside a Scimitar-style sword. She was pregnant, and both she and the baby were killed in the attack.

Ziegler has been charged with homicide and homicide of an unborn child. We can only hope he will be brought to justice swiftly. SHARE this story in honor of domestic abuse victims everywhere.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.