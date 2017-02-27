Woman Obsessed With Ex Threatened To Reveal Fake Rape And Pregnancy To Stay Together

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We can all go a little crazy when it comes to our exes.

Breakups are painful, and it can be hard to accept the fact that you should just move on. Even though a little Facebook stalking can be normal after a relationship ends, there is definitely a line. Once you cross it, it turns into harassment.

One man who previously lived in the United Kingdom is going through an absolute nightmare due to his ex-girlfriend, and it's so bad that the courts are stepping in.

James Grogan sought a restraining order against his former girlfriend, Jade Morgan, after she began sending him up to 60 messages per day. She used multiple apps to try to contact him.







She also sent nude photos of herself to Grogan, who had since left the country and begun dating someone else. Despite the restraining order against Morgan, Grogan kept receiving messages.







"I thought after the restraining order was issued this would all be over with but it just seems to be going on and on. It's stressing me out. I'm trying to move on and I'm sick of Jade trying to ruin things for me," he said.

At one point, Morgan sent him a photo of an ultrasound, claiming to be pregnant. She also threatened to claim he raped her and then send screenshots of the false allegation to his new girlfriend.