Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When He Tried To Rob A Store, He Quickly Found Out He Had Another Thing Coming

AUGUST 4, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Tyrone Dorsett probably thought he was going to get away with robbing a convenience store in Birmingham, England, when he walked in wielding a knife back in January.

After all, the 34-year-old thief had pulled off at least 15 robberies between November 2016 and this February. But it's pretty safe to say he had no idea who he was dealing with when he entered one shop on Selston Road.

After approaching the register and demanding that the shop assistants hand over cash, they flat out refused. That's when he grabbed the till, but the women made it very clear that they weren't going to let him leave that easily.

Watch as the women fight back when Dorsett tries to make off with the till. These are two tough ladies!

(via Daily Mail)

Though he did manage to escape the shop, police caught up with the man this month after linking him to DNA on a beer can left outside one of the places he robbed. After admitting to 15 robberies and one count of assault with intent to rob, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Trending Now

Elephants Will Do Anything To Protect Their Own, And This Video Proves It

Trending Now

She Became A Talented Singer Against The Odds. Then She Got Her First Hearing Aids.

Load another article