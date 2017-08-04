When He Tried To Rob A Store, He Quickly Found Out He Had Another Thing Coming

Tyrone Dorsett probably thought he was going to get away with robbing a convenience store in Birmingham, England, when he walked in wielding a knife back in January.

After all, the 34-year-old thief had pulled off at least 15 robberies between November 2016 and this February. But it's pretty safe to say he had no idea who he was dealing with when he entered one shop on Selston Road.

After approaching the register and demanding that the shop assistants hand over cash, they flat out refused. That's when he grabbed the till, but the women made it very clear that they weren't going to let him leave that easily.

Watch as the women fight back when Dorsett tries to make off with the till. These are two tough ladies!

Though he did manage to escape the shop, police caught up with the man this month after linking him to DNA on a beer can left outside one of the places he robbed. After admitting to 15 robberies and one count of assault with intent to rob, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.