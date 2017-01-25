No Matter Where We Stand, We Can All Get Behind This Idea From The Women's March

On January 21, 2017, millions of women worldwide took to the streets to stand up for what they believe in.

But no matter where you fall on the issues, there's one takeaway from the Women's March on Washington that we can all get behind: that in order for our democracy to function, we must all stay informed and engaged.

Whether you identify as conservative, liberal, or somewhere in between, having a say on the issues that matter most to you is part of what makes democracy so incredible. We don't all agree, but we can all be part of creating change.

The women behind the March on Washington recently put forth the 10 Actions / 100 Days initiative in an effort to celebrate the driving force behind our government: the American people. Take a look at the first action in the ongoing series. As each new update is published, we will be sure to send it along to you!

Action 1 - Write to Your Senators and Representatives

Contacting your representatives seems difficult and intimidating, but it's actually really easy! Better still is the fact that reps and senators love hearing from their constituents.

Although email may sound more appealing, there's something to be said for putting pen to paper.

Members of Congress have staffers who handle all constituent communication, and as you might guess, these people sift through tons and tons of emails every month. For that reason, it's never a bad idea to contact them the old-fashioned way.

In your letter or postcard, introduce yourself and express your concern about any given issue. Then encourage the politician to consider your point of view. (Thanking them for their pubic service never hurts, either!) Each and every piece of mail is processed and stances on issues are tallied. Even if you don't get a handwritten response, know that your views have been considered.

(via Women's March)

Click here to get contact information for your congresspeople, and here for more information about the 10 Actions / 100 Days project. Now get out there and make your voice heard!