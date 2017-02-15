Ad Blocker Detected

You Probably Say These Words All The Time, But You're Pronouncing Them Wrong!

FEBRUARY 15, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
There are some words that seem to have tons of pronunciations.

It's hard to know which one is correct, and it can be totally embarrassing to get a word wrong, especially in front of a boss or someone you're trying to impress. Here's a handy guide for you to refer to any time you're stuck on these everyday words.

1. Chipotle.

Chipotle.

Flickr / Mike Mozart

How you've been saying it: Chip – oat – lay or Chip-ole-tay

How you should say it: Cheep – oat – lay

2. Gyro.

Gyro.

Flickr / Ginny

How you've been saying it: Jeye – roh or Gee – roh

How you should say it: Yee – roh

3. Ennui.

Ennui.

Flickr / kirsten

How you've been saying it: N-U-I

How you should say it: On-WEE

4. Espresso.

Espresso.

Flickr / brian

How you've been saying it: Ex – press – so

How you should say it: Es – press – so

5. Prescription.

Prescription.

Flickr / DenisenFamily

How you've been saying it: Pur – scrip – shun

How you should say it: Pre – scrip – shun

6. Candidate.

Candidate.

Flickr / Kelley Minars

How you've been saying it: Can – uh – date

How you should say it: Can – dih – date

7. Sherbert.

Sherbert.

Flicker / Sora

How you've been saying it: Sher – burt

How you should say it: Sher – bet

8. Sudoku.

Sudoku.

Flickr / Jason Cartwright

How you've been saying it: Suh – doe – coo

How you should say it: Soo – doe – coo

9. Niche.

Niche.

Flickr / Ross Hawkes

How you've been saying it: Nitch

How you should say it: Neesh

10. Affluent.

Affluent.

Flickr / Alan Light

How you've been saying it: Aff – LUE – ent

How you should say it: AFF – lue – ent

11. Kibosh.

Kibosh.

Flickr / Tadson Bussey

How you've been saying it: Ki – bosh

How you should say it: Key – bosh

12. Açaí

A&ccedil;a&iacute;

Flickr / Eli Duke

How you've been saying it: Ak – kai

How you should say it: Ah – sah – ee

13. Asterisk.

Asterisk.

Flickr / Steve Snodgrass

How you've been saying it: As – tricks

How you should say it: As – ter – isk

14. Wheelbarrow.

Wheelbarrow.

Flickr / Kris WUHS_Mom

How you've been saying it: Weel – barrel

How you should say it: Weel – barrow

15. Quinoa.

Quinoa.

Flickr / Pedro Reyna

How you've been saying it: kwin-o-a

How you should say it: KEEN-wa

(via 22Words)

This is going to be so helpful! I'm so glad I know these pronunciations. Share this with the people in your life who could use a little help.

