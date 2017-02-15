There are some words that seem to have tons of pronunciations.
It's hard to know which one is correct, and it can be totally embarrassing to get a word wrong, especially in front of a boss or someone you're trying to impress. Here's a handy guide for you to refer to any time you're stuck on these everyday words.
1. Chipotle.
How you've been saying it: Chip – oat – lay or Chip-ole-tay
How you should say it: Cheep – oat – lay
2. Gyro.
How you've been saying it: Jeye – roh or Gee – roh
How you should say it: Yee – roh
3. Ennui.
How you've been saying it: N-U-I
How you should say it: On-WEE
4. Espresso.
How you've been saying it: Ex – press – so
How you should say it: Es – press – so
5. Prescription.
How you've been saying it: Pur – scrip – shun
How you should say it: Pre – scrip – shun
6. Candidate.
How you've been saying it: Can – uh – date
How you should say it: Can – dih – date
7. Sherbert.
How you've been saying it: Sher – burt
How you should say it: Sher – bet
8. Sudoku.
How you've been saying it: Suh – doe – coo
How you should say it: Soo – doe – coo
9. Niche.
How you've been saying it: Nitch
How you should say it: Neesh
10. Affluent.
How you've been saying it: Aff – LUE – ent
How you should say it: AFF – lue – ent
11. Kibosh.
How you've been saying it: Ki – bosh
How you should say it: Key – bosh
12. Açaí
How you've been saying it: Ak – kai
How you should say it: Ah – sah – ee
13. Asterisk.
How you've been saying it: As – tricks
How you should say it: As – ter – isk
14. Wheelbarrow.
How you've been saying it: Weel – barrel
How you should say it: Weel – barrow
15. Quinoa.
How you've been saying it: kwin-o-a
How you should say it: KEEN-wa
