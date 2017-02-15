Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

There are some words that seem to have tons of pronunciations.

It's hard to know which one is correct, and it can be totally embarrassing to get a word wrong, especially in front of a boss or someone you're trying to impress. Here's a handy guide for you to refer to any time you're stuck on these everyday words.

1. Chipotle.







How you've been saying it: Chip – oat – lay or Chip-ole-tay

How you should say it: Cheep – oat – lay

2. Gyro.







How you've been saying it: Jeye – roh or Gee – roh

How you should say it: Yee – roh

3. Ennui.







How you've been saying it: N-U-I

How you should say it: On-WEE

4. Espresso.







How you've been saying it: Ex – press – so

How you should say it: Es – press – so

5. Prescription.







How you've been saying it: Pur – scrip – shun

How you should say it: Pre – scrip – shun

6. Candidate.







How you've been saying it: Can – uh – date

How you should say it: Can – dih – date

7. Sherbert.







How you've been saying it: Sher – burt

How you should say it: Sher – bet

8. Sudoku.







How you've been saying it: Suh – doe – coo

How you should say it: Soo – doe – coo

9. Niche.







How you've been saying it: Nitch

How you should say it: Neesh

10. Affluent.







How you've been saying it: Aff – LUE – ent

How you should say it: AFF – lue – ent

11. Kibosh.







How you've been saying it: Ki – bosh

How you should say it: Key – bosh

12. Açaí







How you've been saying it: Ak – kai

How you should say it: Ah – sah – ee

13. Asterisk.







How you've been saying it: As – tricks

How you should say it: As – ter – isk

14. Wheelbarrow.







How you've been saying it: Weel – barrel

How you should say it: Weel – barrow

15. Quinoa.







How you've been saying it: kwin-o-a

How you should say it: KEEN-wa

(via 22Words)

This is going to be so helpful! I'm so glad I know these pronunciations. Share this with the people in your life who could use a little help.