This Dog Is All Of Us When We Don't Want To Go To The Gym

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Finding the motivation to go to the gym every week can be pretty much impossible.

If you’re like me, you pretty much wake up exhausted and by day’s end, it only goes downhill from there. More often than not, I skip leg day altogether and find myself trying to find other healthy alternatives to make up for my lack of ambition.

Staying motivated about your physical health can be taxing, but as this pooch shows us, there’s still a way to go to the gym without exerting any more energy than absolutely necessary. Giving a whole new meaning to “cheat day,” this Lassie look-a-like can be found running on the treadmill…just not with all four legs.

Unfortunately, this workout hack is only good for our furry friends.

video-player-present

Read More: 21 Idiots Who Need To Work Out Their Brain More Than Their Muscles. Ouch.

Share this lazy pup with all your friends to remind them that when it comes to working out, any motivation is better than none!