These Lucky Cat Parents Have Not One, But Two World Record-Holding Kitties

SEPTEMBER 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
The chances of holding a Guinness World Record title are pretty damn slim. But for this family, sharing a home with multiple record-holders is just a part of everyday life.

Will and Lauren from Ann Arbor, Michigan, have three beautiful cats named Sirius Altair, Cygnus Regulus, and Arcturus Aldebaran. While they're all equally very cute, the latter two are very special because they've both entered the Guinness record books for their extraordinary features.

Around a year ago, Will and Lauren went to the internet for advice about Cygnus, their Maine Coon. They were worried about how long his tail was, which turned out to not be a concern.

Guinness World Records just so happened to come across photos of Cygnus and contacted the couple asking for an official measurement of his tail -- and it broke the current record.

Representatives came to their home to film and capture photos of Cygnus. To their surprise and delight, they noticed Arcturus, the couple's Savannah cat.

