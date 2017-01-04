Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Cave In Vietnam Is The Largest In The World And It's Absolutely Spectacular

JANUARY 4, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
SCIENCE

In 1991, a farmer by the name of Ho Khanh was taking a walk in a Vietnamese national park when the ground suddenly crumbled beneath him. Unwittingly, he'd discovered the largest cave in the world, now known as Hang Son Doong.

When we say that Hang Son Doong is the largest cave in the world, we aren't exaggerating. Although there are areas that have not yet been explored, it's believed to be at least five miles long, 500 feet wide, and 650 feet tall. As you'll see, it's unlike any cave you've ever seen before.

Although the entrance to the epic cave was discovered in 1991, it was too steep to enter casually. In 2009, explorers finally ventured inside.

Although the entrance to the epic cave was discovered in 1991, it was too steep to enter casually. In 2009, explorers finally ventured inside.

Wikipedia

Read More: If You Think The Only Witch Trials Took Place In Salem, You'd Be Mistaken

Once inside, they were shocked to find that Hang Son Doong has its own rainforest, river, and even climate.

To fully explore the cave, one must first climb over the 200-foot "Great Wall of Vietnam." It's a harrowing feat, but the view on the other side is worth it!

There's all sorts of untouched jungle just waiting to be explored.

Not to mention breathtaking walkways that water's carved into rock over the course of centuries.

Of course, there are plenty of stalactites and stalagmites.

And an unforgettable reflection pool. Don't let looks fool you, though -- ponds in the cave can reach depths of over 300 feet.

Hang Son Doong is also home to the largest collection of cave pearls in the world. The spherical formations of calcium salts are just as beautiful as their name suggests.

If you travel down the river, you'll find something truly magical.

A spot to camp on this cave beach! Seriously, can you imagine spending the night in a place like this?

With so much to see and explore, I definitely wouldn't be able to sleep.

As of now, exploring the cave is no easy feat. It takes over a day of traveling in the jungle to reach the entrance, not to mention the grueling physical challenges that wait inside.

For around $3,000, you can hire a guide to take you on a two-day journey through the cave. However, in 2015, only 500 permits were issued. Vietnam is anxious to preserve this national treasure.

I don't know about you, but this place is at the top of my bucket list! Even if I never get to visit in person, seeing the breathtaking pictures is a journey unto itself.

Read More: Beneath This Romantic City Is A Ridiculously Creepy Series Of Tunnels

Be sure to SHARE these images with your adventurous friends and family! And if you've been lucky enough to visit, let us know all about your trip in the comments below.

Trending Now

We've Found The Best Recipe Ever -- Nutella-Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies

Trending Now

These 16 Food Facts Will Make You Question Everything

18 Ridiculous Restaurant Orders That Will Make Even The Pickiest Eaters Laugh

Airports Are The Worst, But These People Are Experiencing A Whole New Level Of Pain

When His Brother Was Trapped Underneath A Dresser, He Kept His Cool And Saved Him

This Is A Traveler's Worst Nightmare -- A Bed Bug Infestation On A Long Bus Ride

Self-Driving Car Somehow Reacts To A Crash Before It Even Happens -- This Is Amazing

This Family Wanted The American Dream, But Ended Up Building A Nightmare House

People Are Posting Pictures Of Their Pets Before And After Being Called A Good Boy

This New Study Says That Women Who Get Pregnant After 35 Have The Healthiest Minds

He Told His Driver He Was A Music Teacher, So The Cabbie Busted Out This Performance

18 Clever Beauty Hacks To Make Your Morning Routine The Absolute Best

She Put Some Towels Into Her Slow-Cooker For A Genius At-Home Spa Remedy

These Tourists Just Want To Get The Best Photo, But It Could End Up Being Deadly

Little Girl Steals Her Mom's Phone While She's Sleeping And Buys Herself Presents

This Cat Loves Nothing More Than His Ice Cream Cone And He's A Hero

Load another article