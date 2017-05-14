Watching This Guy Make The World's Smallest Coffee Is A Weirdly Calming Experience

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Nowadays, it seems like you can get the artisanal version of anything.

Whether it's hand-crafted fruit roll-ups or knives sharpened on volcano stones, pretty much anything you can dream up you can find -- for a price. One man named Lucas Zanotto decided he wanted to take on a handmade challenge himself, and the results are pretty calming to watch.

He starts by grinding down a single coffee bean. That's definitely not going to make a full cup of coffee, though, right? But keep watching.

It will definitely do the trick if you're creating the world's smallest cup of joe! It's really relaxing to see, actually.

video-player-present

Read More: Finally, An Ice Cream Trend That's Perfect For Those Days When You're Dead Inside

His creation is pretty awesome, but I don't think that size coffee would wake me up in the morning. Share this mini caffeine fix with everyone you know who can't live without their morning cup.