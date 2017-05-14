Watching This Guy Make The World's Smallest Coffee Is A Weirdly Calming Experience

Nowadays, it seems like you can get the artisanal version of anything.
Whether it's hand-crafted fruit roll-ups or knives sharpened on volcano stones, pretty much anything you can dream up you can find -- for a price. One man named Lucas Zanotto decided he wanted to take on a handmade challenge himself, and the results are pretty calming to watch.
He starts by grinding down a single coffee bean. That's definitely not going to make a full cup of coffee, though, right? But keep watching.
It will definitely do the trick if you're creating the world's smallest cup of joe! It's really relaxing to see, actually.video-player-present
Read More: Finally, An Ice Cream Trend That's Perfect For Those Days When You're Dead Inside