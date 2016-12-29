Ad Blocker Detected

You'll Want To Forget These 13 Horrifying Parenting Stories From 2016

DECEMBER 29, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

2016 saw its fair share of some pretty awesome parents, but for every mom and dad out their slaying the parenting game, there's a heartbreaking story of parenting gone wrong.

The internet was full of stories involving parents who have subjected their children to some pretty heinous things. Whether it was moms force feeding their children drugs or parents putting themselves before their children, we've covered the good, the bad, and the ugly.

These gut-wrenching stories from 2016 will put the wonderful lives you give your children, through good times and bad, in perspective. Click on the blue links in the headings below for more details on each story.

1. This mother killed her son and sent video evidence to her ex-boyfriend after she suspected he was cheating.

This mother killed her son and sent <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/jealous-mother-murders-son/" target="_blank">video evidence</a> to her ex-boyfriend after she suspected he was cheating.

Screenshot / 6 ABC News

Read More: Teen Drug Use May Be Down, But The Number Of Babies Born With Addiction Problems Is Skyrocketing

2. This unfit mother not only kept a bong within reach of a baby, but also helped her child smoke from it.

3. An Ohio woman was charged with child endangerment after her son began drinking from sippy cup filled with vodka at a local high school sporting event.

4. This mother and her boyfriend were charged with severely injuring the woman's daughter by physically disciplining her.

This mother and her boyfriend were charged with <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/spanking-your-child/" target="_blank">severely injuring</a> the woman's daughter by physically disciplining her.

Flickr / alex yosifov

5. A family from Michigan accidentally set their young daughter on fire at a Christmas party and then refused to get the girl necessary medical help.

A family from Michigan accidentally <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/daughter-on-fire/" target="_blank">set their young daughter on fire</a> at a Christmas party and then refused to get the girl necessary medical help.

Screenshot / Fox 2 Detroit

6. Kristen DePasquale strangled her daughter to death and then tried to pass the blame on her toddler son.

Kristen DePasquale strangled her daughter to death and then tried to <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/strangled-baby/" target="_blank">pass the blame</a> on her toddler son.

Facebook / Kristen DePasquale

7. To avoid telling her family about her unplanned pregnancy, this teen mother threw her newborn baby in a dorm room trash can.

To avoid telling her family about her <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/newborn-found-in-dumpster/" target="_blank">unplanned pregnancy</a>, this teen mother threw her newborn baby in a dorm room trash can.

Wikimedia Commons

8. Michala Pyke and her boyfriend fed the woman's daughter diazepam and heroin after she began coming between the couple and their relationship.

Michala Pyke and her boyfriend fed the woman's daughter <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/blue-smarties/" target="_blank">diazepam and heroin</a> after she began coming between the couple and their relationship.

Facebook / Jon Collyn

9. Not only did this mother abandon her child at a neighbor's house, but she allegedly forced him to do hard drugs on multiple occasions.

Not only did this mother abandon her child at a neighbor's house, but she allegedly forced him to <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/crack-cocaine-boy/" target="_blank">do hard drugs</a> on multiple occasions.

Screenshot / MSN News

10. Parents from The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing are actively trying to cure autism by making children drink bleach.

Parents from The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing are actively trying to <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/church-of-bleach/" target="_blank">cure autism</a> by making children drink bleach.

Flickr / Joe Loong

11. After his stepson made a counting mistake, this stepfather began assaulting the young boy in front of his school.

12. Mamie Harris propositioned her 15-year-old daughter to have a threesome with her and a complete stranger.

Mamie Harris propositioned her 15-year-old daughter to <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/three-way-arrest-mother/" target="_blank">have a threesome</a> with her and a complete stranger.

Screenshot / KNOE 8 News

13. These anti-vaccination parents refused to get their child necessary medical help and instead treated the boy with maple syrup and apple cider. He eventually died.

These anti-vaccination parents <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/anti-vax-parents-kill-son/" target="_blank">refused to get their child necessary medical help</a> and instead treated the boy with maple syrup and apple cider. He eventually died.

Facebook / Prayers for Ezekiel

Read More: This Is The Weird Reason Why Saving Your Kids' Baby Teeth Could Be Useful One Day

While our newsfeeds were full of some truly horrifying parenting tales from the past year, thankfully there were plenty of awesome parents left to fill the void.

SHARE this roundup of bad parenting with your friends to remind them that even on their worst days, they've got a pretty solid handle on caring for their little ones.

