2016 saw its fair share of some pretty awesome parents, but for every mom and dad out their slaying the parenting game, there's a heartbreaking story of parenting gone wrong.

The internet was full of stories involving parents who have subjected their children to some pretty heinous things. Whether it was moms force feeding their children drugs or parents putting themselves before their children, we've covered the good, the bad, and the ugly.

These gut-wrenching stories from 2016 will put the wonderful lives you give your children, through good times and bad, in perspective. Click on the blue links in the headings below for more details on each story.

1. This mother killed her son and sent video evidence to her ex-boyfriend after she suspected he was cheating.

2. This unfit mother not only kept a bong within reach of a baby, but also helped her child smoke from it.

3. An Ohio woman was charged with child endangerment after her son began drinking from sippy cup filled with vodka at a local high school sporting event.

4. This mother and her boyfriend were charged with severely injuring the woman's daughter by physically disciplining her.

5. A family from Michigan accidentally set their young daughter on fire at a Christmas party and then refused to get the girl necessary medical help.

6. Kristen DePasquale strangled her daughter to death and then tried to pass the blame on her toddler son.

7. To avoid telling her family about her unplanned pregnancy, this teen mother threw her newborn baby in a dorm room trash can.

8. Michala Pyke and her boyfriend fed the woman's daughter diazepam and heroin after she began coming between the couple and their relationship.

9. Not only did this mother abandon her child at a neighbor's house, but she allegedly forced him to do hard drugs on multiple occasions.

10. Parents from The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing are actively trying to cure autism by making children drink bleach.

11. After his stepson made a counting mistake, this stepfather began assaulting the young boy in front of his school.

12. Mamie Harris propositioned her 15-year-old daughter to have a threesome with her and a complete stranger.

13. These anti-vaccination parents refused to get their child necessary medical help and instead treated the boy with maple syrup and apple cider. He eventually died.

While our newsfeeds were full of some truly horrifying parenting tales from the past year, thankfully there were plenty of awesome parents left to fill the void.

