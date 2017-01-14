Man Tries To Walk Off With Little Boy, But Thankfully, This Kid Would Not Go Quietly

A parent's worst fear is that something terrible will happen to their children.
They worry constantly and do their best to keep their kids out of harm's way. Parents can't be with their children 24/7, however. Moms and dads in Oklahoma City are now deciding what to do after an attempted kidnapping at the United States Junior Open Wrestling Championship rocked the community.
A six-foot-tall, heavyset man tried to grab an eight-year-old boy near the Jim Norick Arena's main entrance. More than 2,000 children were at the competition.
Parents say that a floor pass costs $50, so many children are unaccompanied by guardians while competing. The area the child was in, however, was easily accessible by adults without passes.