They Were All Set To Wrestle, But What This Little Boy Did Next Is So Funny

MARCH 5, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
ENTERTAINMENT

Isaiah Timbs from Columbus, Ohio, is a huge fan of wrestling.

The four-year-old loves the sport so much, in fact, that he wants to be a wrestler when he grows up, just like his dad was in college. But when he recently got to participate in his first match, he was more than a little surprised to see the person he got paired with and got a case of cold feet.

Watch his hilarious reaction to seeing that his opponent was a girl.

Better luck next time, little guy! Be sure to share this video if it made you laugh.

