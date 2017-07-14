She Looks Way Older Than She Is, But She'll Change The Way You Experience Beauty

In a society that often equates youthful looks with beauty, it would be very easy for Sara Geurts to feel like she was dealt a crappy hand.
While the Los Angeles resident isn't what anyone would consider old, as she's only 26, her skin tells a different story. That's because at 10 years old, she was diagnosed with Dermatosparaxis Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a rare
As a result, Geurts' skin sags and she has premature wrinkles.
While she tried to hide it by covering up her body in high school...
...she's grown to love every inch of herself since then.
In fact, she displays her unique looks proudly as a model in the hopes to break our preconceived notions about beauty.
“My skin was my biggest insecurity,” she said. “But now I think it’s the most beautiful thing ever. Each imperfection you have is individual to you, and it tells a story about you and who you are, and the struggle and the journey that you have been on.”
Learn more about this beautiful lady's story below. She's an inspiration!
(via BoredPanda)