Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

So Many WTF Moments Happened In 2017. Here Are 15 Of Our Favorites

DECEMBER 29, 2017  —  By Matt Davidson  
OMG
Matt Davidson
See more stories..

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Each year it never ceases to amaze me just how many memorable news stories make our jaws drop in pure and utter terror.

And 2017 is no exception. Over the course of the last 12 months, we've seen our fair share of wacky, bizarre, and unbelievable moments that left us scratching our heads (and that's just at the daily White House press briefings). But all jokes aside, 2017 really was the year of WTF.

And what better way to say bon voyage to the year that was than by recounting 15 of the most memorable and out-there OMG moments from the past year. Click the links in each heading for more details!

1. How can we forget about Debra Parsons, the woman who planned on serving her holiday dinner with an extra special coating of her mother's ashy remains?

How can we forget about Debra Parsons, the woman who planned on serving her holiday dinner with an extra special coating of her mother's <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/christmas-ashes/" target="_blank">ashy remains</a>?

Twitter / Daily Mirror

2. The childhoods of millennials everywhere were ruined after a recipe for Spaghetti-O's jello went viral, solidifying it as the grossest food trend of the year.

The childhoods of millennials everywhere were ruined after a recipe for <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/spaghettios-jello/" target="_blank">Spaghetti-O's jello</a> went viral, solidifying it as the grossest food trend of the year.

Youtube / Shared Food

3. This is one package that can't be returned to sender. Youtuber Kill'em built himself a box and mailed himself from the U.K. to the U.S. for the hell of it.

video-player-present

4. This defecating Tinder match found herself caught between a window and a hard place after trying to rescue her discarded poo.

This defecating Tinder match found herself caught between a <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/crappy-date/" target="_blank">window and a hard place</a> after trying to rescue her discarded poo.

GoFundMe / Liam Smyth

5. While proudly showing off his prized python, this snake catcher failed to realize that it was his beloved snake that was actually doing all the hunting.

6. After going the extra mile to have their dead dog transformed into a rug, this family had the nerve to try and sell the taxidermied mess online after their new dog got a bit too "randy" with the carpeting.

After going the extra mile to have their <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/dog-rug/" target="_blank">dead dog</a> transformed into a rug, this family had the nerve to try and sell the taxidermied mess online after their new dog got a bit too "randy" with the carpeting.

Imgur / anooba

7. While doing some work around the house, Doug Bergeson accidentally shot himself in the chest with his nail gun and then proceeded to drive himself to the hospital.

video-player-present

8. When a student laughed at Paul Hagan during the middle of a lecture, the teacher was caught on camera threatening to shoot the teen.

9. Hellen Die was banned from cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year after her creative side produced quite the "alienating" shock at the previous year's festivities.

10. Some people get bored easily. Others choose to entertain themselves by putting giant hornets in their mouth and letting them fly in and out freely.

video-player-present

11. Sophie Tanner went on national television to not only declare that she had married herself, but had also been unfaithful in her commitment by dating someone else. In the words of RuPaul, "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?"

video-player-present

12. Amanda Ahola spent more than $25K on fillers and plastic surgeries to have her body altered to look more like a Barbie doll.

Amanda Ahola spent more than $25K on fillers and plastic surgeries to have her body altered to look more like a <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/dying-to-be-barbie/" target="_blank">Barbie doll</a>.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

13. Daredevil Devin Graham took his love of slip and slides to the edge of a 500-foot cliff in what we're deeming the crazy stunt of the year.

video-player-present

14. The reason these people are screaming for ice cream could have something to do with the dead snake found inside their carton.

The reason these people are screaming for <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/ice-cream-snake/" target="_blank">ice cream</a> could have something to do with the dead snake found inside their carton.

Imgur / Kaydubbed

15. This insane-in-the-brain flat Earth enthusiast built his own rocket to help prove nay-sayers wrong. The only problem? The government won't let him use public land to launch into orbit.

This insane-in-the-brain <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/flat-earther-rocket-block/" target="_blank">flat Earth enthusias</a>t built his own rocket to help prove nay-sayers wrong. The only problem? The government won't let him use public land to launch into orbit.

Youtube / InformOverload

Which news stories made your own WTF lists this year?. Before we ring in 2018, don't forget to share your personal favorites in the comments below!

Giphy

Trending Now

They Thought They Were Giving Their Child Candy. The Truth Landed Her In A Hospital.

Trending Now

This Courier Was Confused When He Felt A Package Move. Then He Saw What Was Inside.

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

Shocking Video Shows Why You Shouldn't Treat Elephants Like Playthings

This Is The Heartbreaking Thing Animal Shelters See Each Year After The Holidays

This Man Didn't Like What They Were Protesting. His Response Was Truly Awful.

She Thought She Was Playing A Card Game. Then She Broke Down When She Read Hers.

Adorable Dad Makes The Most Of His Four-Legged Grandchild On Hilarious Day Out

Snake Goes To Electrifying Lengths To Catch A Bird, Wowing Everyone Who Saw It

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Only In Russia! Russian Fisherman Takes Photos Of All The Creepy Things He Catches

Here's How An Idiotic Cocaine Deal Almost Killed A Sea Turtle

Load another article