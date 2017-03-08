Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Was Out Metal Detecting With Dad -- What They Found Is A Piece Of History

MARCH 8, 2017
CULTURE

When I was a kid, I was amazed by what my uncle dug up while using his metal detector.

In glass cases around his house, he kept hundreds of treasures. From old coins to Civil War bullets, it seemed like he had it all. Amazing as his finds were, however, what this boy in Denmark just came across while metal detecting with his father is on another level.

Fourteen-year-old Daniel Kristiansen was out with his dad, Klaus, when his metal detector indicated that something was hiding just beneath the surface. He was doing research for a school project and what he and Klaus dug up has attracted global attention.

The objects behind Daniel in the image above are actually parts of a World War II German Messerschmitt aircraft. What's shocking, however, is that the pilot's remains and personal effects were found inside.

The objects behind Daniel in the image above are actually parts of a World War II German Messerschmitt aircraft. What's shocking, however, is that the pilot's remains and personal effects were found inside.

Wikipedia

Read More: These Photos All Have One Disturbing Thing In Common -- They Captured The Dead

When Klaus was a boy, he recalled a story his grandfather told that he believed to be just a tall tale before finding the craft. He told him that a plane had crashed at the current dig site in 1944 and that German occupying forces had gotten rid of it. Apparently, it was buried.

When Klaus was a boy, he recalled a story his grandfather told that he believed to be just a tall tale before finding the craft. He told him that a plane had crashed at the current dig site in 1944 and that German occupying forces had gotten rid of it. Apparently, it was buried.

Wikipedia

Trending Now

They Flew Their Drone Over A Lake And What They Saw Is Totally Hypnotizing

Trending Now

Jail Or Rehab? British Police Favor Rehabilitation For People Who View Child Porn
Submit Content

Load another article