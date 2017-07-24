Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Cecil The Lion Was Shot In 2015. Another Trophy Hunter Just Killed His Son.

JULY 24, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Chances are that if you’re still mourning the death of Harambe, you were probably pretty broken up about the death of Cecil the lion.

Cecil was a 13-year-old lion living on the Hwange National Park sanctuary in Zimbabwe when he was shot by American Dentist Dr. Walter J. Palmer. Palmer quickly became the subject of multiple debates and received a number of death threats. Innocent Cecil had wandered outside the boundaries of the sanctuary when he was killed. Two years after his death, his son has suffered the same fate.

Xanda, Cecil’s son, was killed by a hunter on July 7.

Xanda, Cecil&rsquo;s son, was killed by a hunter on July 7.

Facebook / ROARrrrr for Jungle Tiger

Cecil and Xanda were both research animals for Oxford University and were equipped with electronic collars to monitor their every move. That wasn't enough to save the young lion's life.

Cecil and Xanda were both research animals for Oxford University and were equipped with electronic collars to monitor their every move. That wasn't enough to save the young lion's life.

Facebook / Lions of Hwange National Park

While it is uncertain who exactly shot Xanda, it is known that the hunt was led by Richard Cooke of RC Safaris.

While it is uncertain who exactly shot Xanda, it is known that the hunt was led by Richard Cooke of RC Safaris.

Facebook / Welcome to the Machine

And while Cooke was quick to return the lion’s collar and explain what happened, the hunt was unfortunately 100 percent legal.

And while Cooke was quick to return the lion&rsquo;s collar and explain what happened, the hunt was unfortunately 100 percent legal.

Facebook / The Financial Gazette

Since Xanda was over the age of six and the kill happened outside the sanctuary limits, the hunter was not legally in the wrong.

Since Xanda was over the age of six and the kill happened outside the sanctuary limits, the hunter was not legally in the wrong.

Facebook / COPAL कोपल

Xanda is survived by his pride of three female lions and seven cubs, three of which are his own.

Xanda is survived by his pride of three female lions and seven cubs, three of which are his own.

Facebook / WhereToStay.co.za

(Via New York Times)

With just over 30,000 African lions left in existence, the species is growing closer to extinction each and every day. When will people learn that hunting these animals for sport isn’t doing the world any favors?

Trending Now

A Reporter Decided To Film Herself Experiencing One Of Her Fears. The Result Is Kind Of Funny!

Trending Now

What He Had A Little Boy Do For A Facebook Video Is (Rightfully) Enraging Parents

They Left The GoPro On When They Left The House. What They Saw Broke Their Hearts.

Load another article