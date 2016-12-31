Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If you have a dog, you know how much they love peanut butter.

It seems like they can't get enough of the stuff! Peanut butter is the perfect food to fill a bone with to keep your furry friend entertained during the day while you're at work or to keep them from jumping all over your guests.

Your dog might not ever stop loving peanut butter, but some companies are using a new ingredient that could be deadly. Here's what you need to know to keep your pup safe.

Some peanut butter companies are now using a sugar substitute called xylitol.

Xylitol is about 100 times more toxic for dogs than chocolate.

It can cause seizures, hypoglycemia, and even death.

The best way to protect your pet is to make sure you're using all-natural peanut butter.

Peanut butter brands that use xylitol include Go Nuts, Co., Krush Nutrition, Nuts 'N More, and P28 Foods.

It's always best to check the list of ingredients just to be sure the brand you buy won't hurt your best friend.

I know I'll be paying extra attention to the ingredient list before I give any peanut butter to my pup. SHARE this with the pet owners you know to keep their animals healthy and happy.