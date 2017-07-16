Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Wasn't Having Any Part Of The Pool...Until She Found This Hilarious Solution

JULY 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Some breeds of dogs absolutely love being in the water. Others, like this tiny pup, don't feel the same way.

Sadie the Yorkshire Terrier definitely isn't a big fan of swimming, as evidenced by her hesitation to jump into her owner Cat Hursh's pool alongside Hursh's other dog, Riley. But just because Sadie doesn't want to get wet doesn't mean that she won't get in the pool at all. In fact, she makes it across the water just fine thanks to her brilliantly creative solution.

Hursh recently recorded the Yorkie's clever maneuver, and it's surprisingly impressive. When Riley got into the water and started swimming...

Hursh recently recorded the Yorkie's clever maneuver, and it's surprisingly impressive. When Riley got into the water and started swimming...

Screenshot / Daily Mail

...Sadie launched herself off the edge and landed perfectly on the black Lab's back!

...Sadie launched herself off the edge and landed perfectly on the black Lab's back!

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Watch as Sadie enjoys a ride across the pool in style below.

Trending Now

This Boat Captain Did Something Amazing To Rescue A Bear From Drowning

Trending Now

These 11 Momma Dogs Prove That Parenting Is Hard No Matter What Species You Are

Load another article