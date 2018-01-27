17-Year-Old Doomsday Prepper Spends Life Preparing For The End Of The World

I'm definitely stereotyping, but when I think of survivalists and doomsday preppers, I tend to think of older gentlemen.

On television, that tends to be the demographic of survivalists and others who have stockpiles at the ready in case a devastating event wipes out most of the planet. But they didn't start out that way. After all, they were young men once, and one young man in particular is making a name for himself in the doomsday prepping community.

Alex Mason is a 17-year-old who has spent the last six years interested in survivalism. He takes an emergency backpack with him everywhere he goes.







He and his friend have been posting tips and tricks for other survivalists online because they're certain the end of the world is just around the corner. He said, "All you need to do is look around you at the state the world is in today, to see how many things can go wrong. I hope things will get better, but I need to know how to protect myself and my family if they don't."







Mason has faced criticism online for his beliefs, but in his part of the country survivalist skills can be useful in day-to-day life. Learn more about this extreme lifestyle in the video below.

I think if the end of the world were coming I would probably just put my feet up with a glass of wine. He's not hurting anyone, and he'll definitely outlive the rest of us, so I say live and let live!