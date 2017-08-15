Ad Blocker Detected

This Tattoo Artist Is Going Viral, And You Won't Believe How Old He Is!

AUGUST 15, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
One of the hardest parts about getting your first tattoo is finding an experienced artist that can help bring your vision to life.

And while he might not be old enough to get a tattoo himself, 12-year-old Ezrah “The Shark” Dormon is well on his way to becoming the next big thing in tattoo artistry.

Dormon’s love of the ink gun started when he accompanied his mother to get a tattoo at a Honolulu tattoo shop. When tattoo artist Ali Garcia noticed the pre-teen's interest in the art of tattooing, she decided to let the boy help fill in his mother’s tattoo. Ever since that day, Garcia has taken him under her wing. His progress is astounding.

Dormon has already had the pleasure of tattooing nearly 20 people.

When he’s not practicing on human bodies, Dormon can be found doodling with the ink gun on things like grapefruits and oranges.

Needless to say, his mentor is beyond impressed.

When the up-and-coming tattoo superstar is working on clients, she's always close-by.

He got his nickname, "The Shark," because he's particularly good at recreating everyone's favorite monster of the deep.

But he's certainly no one-trick pony.

Many are flocking to Garcia’s shop in hopes of getting their own Shark special, including the boy's math teacher!

While some people aren’t so fond of the idea of a 12-year-old handling an ink gun, others couldn’t be more pleased that such a young person has already dedicated himself to something so difficult.

As you might've guessed, Dormon really can't get enough!

(Via Bored Panda)

Would you let a pre-teen practice his tattoo skills on you? Let us know you’re thoughts on the pint-sized artist down below. After that, be sure to follow him on Instagram.

