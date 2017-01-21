Ad Blocker Detected

A Contestant At A Skating Competition Came Out And Wowed The Audience (And She's 90)

JANUARY 21, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

If I ever make it to 90 years old, I imagine that I'll spend most of my time sitting in a rocking chair. Yvonne Dowlen, on the other hand? She kept right on ice skating like a champ, literally until the day she died.

When Dowlen wasn't skating herself, she was on the ice teaching kids the basics of figure skating. Her career began in her 20s as an Ice Capades star, but nearly ended after she suffered a concussion in a car wreck at the age of 80. Doctors said she'd never skate again, but Dowlen kept training off the ice until they gave her the green light to continue with her passion.

At the age of 90, Dowlen was still performing in ice skating competitions across America. As a long-term member of the Ice Skating Institute, she also taught many children how to skate.

Facebook / Ice Skating Institute - Skateisi

Dowlen was known to say, "For me, it's very important just to stand on the ice." However, even in old age, she was doing much more than that!

Facebook / Ice Skating Institute - Skateisi

Here you can see Dowlen perform in what would be her very last national competition. As she leaps, twirls, and spins across the ice, it's unbelievable to think that she is nine decades old.

video-player-present

Sadly, Dowlen died on May 2, 2016, while skating at an ice rink in Colorado. Her death was not caused by injury. Rather, her heart gave out while she was doing what she loved most.

Facebook / The Age of Happiness

Dowlen certainly didn't let her age stop her from living life to the fullest. Be sure to share this inspirational lady with your friends and family, especially those who are passionate about doing what they love.

