Big cats are at the top of the food chain in their natural habitats.

They work hard to bring down prey, and it expends most of their energy to find something to eat and make it happen. That's why Mvula, a leopard in South Africa's Kruger National Park, must have been thrilled to find a full zebra carcass, completely untouched, in the park.

Not one to turn down a free meal, the leopard was filmed by tourists biting into the soft tissue of the zebra's belly, only to get the shock of a lifetime.

The leopard bit in just the right place to be completely sprayed in the face by intestinal fluid. Gross!

The big cat backs away for a bit, seeming flustered by the experience, but then remembers that a meal's a meal and dives right back in. That's braver than I would be, that's for sure!