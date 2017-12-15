Ad Blocker Detected

This Zelda Mural Is Awesome, And You Don't Even Have To Be The Artist To Recreate It

DECEMBER 15, 2017  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
I've always been envious of people who know how to paint.

It just seems like there's so much more one can do with a wall than slap a solid neutral color on it. There's always murals, but you'd have to be pretty talented to pull that off. Sometimes, though, a little creativity can go a long way.

One couple decided they wanted to put a geeky mural up on their future child's nursery wall. Here's how they managed to do it without being artists.

This is the finished product. You'd think that one or both of them were really talented artists, right? Well, I have no doubt they're talented, but neither call art one of their best skills. Instead, they used the power of projection and some careful layering to create this incredible piece.

Imgur / CrzySunshine

They decided against acrylic paint because it can't stand up to wear and tear. Instead, they opted for semi-gloss latex wall paint.

Imgur / CrzySunshine

They projected the image onto the wall, starting out with the first layer of white paint. After each color was complete, they added the next layer on top.

Imgur / CrzySunshine

For instance, here's what it looked like with just white and some blue detailing.

Imgur / CrzySunshine

As their work continued, it began looking more and more like the image. The first layer of green was a big step!

Imgur / CrzySunshine

Even though the image was coming together nicely, the most daunting part would be the frame. It was so detailed that they had to draw it on the wall in order to return the projector.

Imgur / CrzySunshine

Still, they followed the outline exactly, and their vision became reality.

Imgur / CrzySunshine

Here's that incredible final product one more time. Want to see the whole process? Check it out here.

Imgur / CrzySunshine

Using this method is a total game changer. I can only imagine how many other images could be created this way. Maybe it's time to break out the brushes and get to work!

