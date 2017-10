Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

For many people, ziplining is one of those things on the ol' bucket list.

In an exotic location like Hawaii, ziplining can be an adrenaline rush, and it can be a cool way to see the sights around you. It's super fun, and it's a fairly safe way to get your thrills.

When one man decided to go ziplining, he filmed the whole thing. He lost something pretty important, and the footage he got is kind of hilarious.

Watch as something important goes flying. Whoops!

It sucks that he lost his retainer, but he seems to have a pretty healthy sense of humor about the incident. One thing's for sure: that thing is lost forever.